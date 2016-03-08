Diego Godin discusses Inter scudetto ambitions

Inter Milan defender Diego Godin spoke to the Spanish newspaper Marca about his time at the Nerazzurri club so far:



"​I think that in football it is the same as any other job, when you arrive you always have to enter a little at a time, it is not in my style to impose myself. I certainly feel important, they know my career, they know who I am, but I work like everyone else and my teammates help me a lot. Although I understand almost all of the Italian language, sometimes I find it difficult to express myself. Ours is a dressing room made up of good people, warm-hearted lads.



"​Now I can go further in bringing the ball, I start the game on the right and I have to be the first line of passage towards the center or the lanes. A particular concentration is needed to satisfy Conte's requests, asking me to keep the center of gravity higher. Compared to Atletico, it's a change, but I think I'm smart enough to adapt to it.



"Serie A? ​It is a very physical tournament, even if the football has changed and we have been able to watch matches with many goals. For now I have noticed that Serie A is more physical than tactical.



"Scudetto? ​This is all to see. Juve has strengthened again and has a solid base for years, this is an advantage. But Inter is ambitious, we want to fight in all the competitions, but now it is early to talk about these things and we will certainly have to go through difficult times."