Diego Godin to become Inter's highest paid player; the details

Godin esulta braccia larghe Atletico Madrid
04 May at 18:45
Atletico Madrid Diego Godin is coming to an end of his time in Spain; with the Uruguayan defender having agreed a deal to join Serie A side Inter Milan when his contract expires this summer. Two successive summers of zero-parameter deals for talented defenders; the Nerazzurri having snapped up Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij from Lazio when his contract expired last summer.

According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Godin's deal to join Inter will make him the club's highest paid player; earning 6.75m euros per season for the next three years. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.