Diego Godin to become Inter's highest paid player; the details
04 May at 18:45Atletico Madrid Diego Godin is coming to an end of his time in Spain; with the Uruguayan defender having agreed a deal to join Serie A side Inter Milan when his contract expires this summer. Two successive summers of zero-parameter deals for talented defenders; the Nerazzurri having snapped up Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij from Lazio when his contract expired last summer.
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Godin's deal to join Inter will make him the club's highest paid player; earning 6.75m euros per season for the next three years.
