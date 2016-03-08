Diego Simeone deals blow to Milan in Correa pursuit

26 August at 11:30
AC Milan are still interested in signing Argentine forward Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid, as the club look for further additions to bolster their squad under the new management of Marco Giampaolo.

Milan fell to a 1-0 defeat to Udinese yesterday evening, further cementing their need to perhaps make another signing before the window slams shut in a week's time.

However, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone may have dealt a blow to the Rossoneri, stating that "​I think there are many guys who are nearly ready and they need time. Little by little, they will come in. We are not a deep team. Next week I hope for the return of Correa and Diego Costa."

