Diego Simeone escapes touchline ban after gesture against Juventus
07 March at 15:45During Atletico Madrid's 2-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie; Atletico manager Diego Simeone was the centre of controversy after grabbing his crotch in a gesture to the fans to celebrate Jose Gimenez's goal to put the Colchoneros 1-0 up.
Many were calling for Simeone to be handed a touchline ban for the gesture; in the hope that he would not be able to lead from the sidelines. However, UEFA have made their decision re: Simeone and have decided that he is just to be fined; UEFA charging the Argentine boss €20,000.
This is not the first time that Simeone has got into trouble with UEFA; the Atletico boss actually serving a touchline ban when the club lifted the UEFA Europa League last season, defeating Marseille 3-0 in Lyon to claim the continent's 'second trophy'.
Juventus will be hoping to put off the field controversy aside in Turin to turn around the 2-0 deficit and follow in the footsteps of Manchester United; who knocked Paris Saint-Germain out on away goals last night, despite also losing their first leg 2-0.
