Diego Simeone escapes touchline ban after gesture against Juventus

07 March at 15:45
During Atletico Madrid's 2-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie; Atletico manager Diego Simeone was the centre of controversy after grabbing his crotch in a gesture to the fans to celebrate Jose Gimenez's goal to put the Colchoneros 1-0 up. 

Many were calling for Simeone to be handed a touchline ban for the gesture; in the hope that he would not be able to lead from the sidelines. However, UEFA have made their decision re: Simeone and have decided that he is just to be fined; UEFA charging the Argentine boss €20,000.

This is not the first time that Simeone has got into trouble with UEFA; the Atletico boss actually serving a touchline ban when the club lifted the UEFA Europa League last season, defeating Marseille 3-0 in Lyon to claim the continent's 'second trophy'.

Juventus will be hoping to put off the field controversy aside in Turin to turn around the 2-0 deficit and follow in the footsteps of Manchester United; who knocked Paris Saint-Germain out on away goals last night, despite also losing their first leg 2-0.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.