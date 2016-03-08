Diego Simeone watches son Giovanni at Fiorentina-Chievo
26 August at 21:35Fiorentina are 2-0 up against Chievo Verona at half-time, with goals from Benassi and Gerson separating the two teams. Starring up front for the Viola is Giovanni Simeone, 23-year-old Argentine striker and son of former Lazio star and current Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone.
In the stands of the Stadio Artemio Franchi sits Diego; watching his son – perhaps interested in one day working with him in what would surely be an iconic period.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments