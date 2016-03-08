Differences solved between AC Milan and Bennacer: the latest

12 July at 09:15
After the negotiations had slowed down in recent days, it seems that the deal is back on track as AC Milan and Bennacer have settled their differences with regards to the personal terms.
 
As reported by Sky Italia late last night, the midfielder only wants Milan and thus a move is within sight. After sorting the personal contract, now only details remain to finalize the deal, and today is expected to be decisive.
 

