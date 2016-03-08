Difficulty in signing Correa: Milan eye Mariano plan

18 August at 11:00
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are now looking for alternatives after finding it hard to concluded a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa.

The Argentina striker is the Rossoneri’s first choice in order to boost their attacking options ahead of the next campaign, but Atletico’s valuation of €50 million is proving too much for the club—especially with no sale of striker Andre Silva as of yet.

Therefore, it is believed that the Milan-based club are now keeping an eye on the alternatives and are now once again looking at the possibility of signing Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz.

The 26-year-old is now considered to be the third-choice striker behind Karim Benzema and new signing Luka Jovic which is why the Italian club believe they can get him for cheap or on a loan deal as well.

Mariano is not a typical striker but can prove to be a more than decent option as a backup for Krzysztof Piątek as he showed during the 2017-18 season with French club Lyon where he scored 21 goals and provided six assists in the league competition.
 

