Dimarco stuns Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza

A late stunner from Federico Dimarco grants Parma their first win in Serie A against a shaky Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza.



The first match in the game against the Nerazzurri in the game, left behind The game in the game, left behind Dimarco unleashed to stunner from the top left corner to gift the season.



Luciano Spalletti is now in a vulnerable position.