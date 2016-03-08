Dinamo Moscow interested in wantaway Roma keeper Olsen
23 August at 10:15According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Russian Premier League side Dinamo Moscow are expressing an interest in AS Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.
Olsen has made it clear that he wishes to leave the Giallorossi this summer and the club wish to offload him.
It is unlikely, however, that Dinamo will be able to match Roma's demands for the Swede; who they signed just last summer after a series of good performances with his national team at the World Cup.
