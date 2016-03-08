Dinamo Moscow interested in wantaway Roma keeper Olsen

23 August at 10:15
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Russian Premier League side Dinamo Moscow are expressing an interest in AS Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Olsen has made it clear that he wishes to leave the Giallorossi this summer and the club wish to offload him. 

It is unlikely, however, that Dinamo will be able to match Roma's demands for the Swede; who they signed just last summer after a series of good performances with his national team at the World Cup.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.