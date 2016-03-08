Dinamo Zagreb vs. Atalanta: predicted line-ups

The Bergamo side will start their UCL adventure in Croatia, facing Dinamo Zagreb. Down below are the predicted line-ups for both sides, and there are no surprises in Gasperini's eleven.



Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stojanovic, Dilaver, Peric, Leovac; Ademi, Moro; Hajrovic, Olmo, Orsic; Petkovic.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Zapata, Ilicic.



For more news, visit our homepage. Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Zapata, Ilicic.

In the aftermath of the disappointing draw for Inter against Slavia Prague and the great victory of Napoli against Liverpool, now it's up to Juventus and Atalanta to keep the Italian flag high in the Champions League.