Dino Zoff reveals how Donnarumma has changed

05 February at 09:20
Former Italy legend Dino Zoff took to the Corriere della Sera to praise AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma yesterday evening, after the Italian keeper's heroics to hold Roma to a 1-1 draw with Milan on Sunday. 

Speaking on Donnarumma, Zoff said:

"Growth? It is simple, he has become a man, he is more aware, he is an adult.

"He is learning how to manage the phases of life, which are also the phases of the match. Today, I give a mistake, it does not come down anymore. The other night he missed a high ball."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.