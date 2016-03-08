Dino Zoff reveals how Donnarumma has changed
05 February at 09:20Former Italy legend Dino Zoff took to the Corriere della Sera to praise AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma yesterday evening, after the Italian keeper's heroics to hold Roma to a 1-1 draw with Milan on Sunday.
Speaking on Donnarumma, Zoff said:
"Growth? It is simple, he has become a man, he is more aware, he is an adult.
"He is learning how to manage the phases of life, which are also the phases of the match. Today, I give a mistake, it does not come down anymore. The other night he missed a high ball."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments