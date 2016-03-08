Dino Zoff reveals how Donnarumma has changed

Former Italy legend Dino Zoff took to the Corriere della Sera to praise AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma yesterday evening, after the Italian keeper's heroics to hold Roma to a 1-1 draw with Milan on Sunday.Speaking on Donnarumma, Zoff said:"Growth? It is simple, he has become a man, he is more aware, he is an adult."He is learning how to manage the phases of life, which are also the phases of the match. Today, I give a mistake, it does not come down anymore. The other night he missed a high ball."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.