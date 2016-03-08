Director Baldini outlines his plan to rebuild Roma

Pallotta is looking to rebuild at Roma and his consultant, Baldini, look to make plans for the future. However, the rumours linking club legend Totti with his job won’t go away.



However, Baldini has already shown in the past to be able to resurrect from the ashes. It is no coincidence that his name gravitates around the Giallorossi club since 2000. The Tuscan manager has in mind the umpteenth revolution and is captivated by the personality of Luis Campos, the Portuguese sports director of Lille. Another "holy man" to save the day after Sabatini and Monchi and who has a direct line to the mega-agent Jorge Mendes.



The favourite coach of Baldini? Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea, with whom there has been more than one interview. Secondly, Giampaolo, who Baldini tried to bring to light already two years ago before turning to Di Francesco. But was Campos to arrive it could also open the door to Jardim from Monaco.







