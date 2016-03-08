Disappointing PSG debut for Gianluigi Buffon, the details

Gianluigi Buffon recently took his talents to French giants PSG and stated that it was their ‘ambition’ that ultimately led him to make the move. The legendary Italian keeper will be looking to play a large part in the club’s project to take home the Champions League trophy.



Buffon’s stint at the club did not get off to the best start, however. It was in fact quite the debut to forget for the 40-year-old. PSG faced off against third division side Chamblyin a match played behind closed doors at Camp des Loges. Given that PSG are without the majority of their top players, but the former Juve goalkeeper was on the field for the first 45 'and conceded two goals, one of which on a penalty kick surrendered by Buffon himself only five minutes into the affair.



PSG ultimately lost the match 4-2.

