Disappointing winger admits he doesn’t want Everton return
15 October at 11:45Fiorentina’s Kevin Mirallas spoke to La Nazione about his plans for the future. The Belgian winger admit that his objective is to remain in Italy without making return to England: “Serie A is a tough league, there is a lot of intensity and many individual duels. Tactically it’s a very complicated league but I must admit that I really love it.”
“My target is to remain here and convince Fiorentina to sign me on a permanent deal. Fiorentina is a perfect club for me and the city is great. My family and I are in love with Florence. Everything is super here and I am ready to show that I am the right person in the right place. We are not living this situation as a temporary one but we want to make my stay permanent, it would be an extraordinary target for me.”
“I am ready to play as centre forward as well, I am here to play as much as I can. The season has just begun, there will be many chances for me.”
