Disappointing winger admits he doesn’t want Everton return

Fiorentina’s Kevin Mirallas spoke to La Nazione about his plans for the future. The Belgian winger admit that his objective is to remain in Italy without making return to England: “Serie A is a tough league, there is a lot of intensity and many individual duels. Tactically it’s a very complicated league but I must admit that I really love it.”



“My target is to remain here and convince Fiorentina to sign me on a permanent deal. Fiorentina is a perfect club for me and the city is great. My family and I are in love with Florence. Everything is super here and I am ready to show that I am the right person in the right place. We are not living this situation as a temporary one but we want to make my stay permanent, it would be an extraordinary target for me.”



“I am ready to play as centre forward as well, I am here to play as much as I can. The season has just begun, there will be many chances for me.”

