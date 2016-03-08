Disappointing winger reveals why he was right to leave Man U
19 September at 17:30In view of tonight's game against Manchester City, the 23-year-old striker Memphis Depay spoke of his experience with Manchester United: "Everyone knows that things have not gone well, but I'm happy with the player that I am today. Looking back, I can say that leaving United has made me better”, the Lyon winger said.
The Dutch forward moved to England from PSV Eindhoven for € 34 million in the summer of 2016, to leave to France for 16 million only 18 months later.
Memphis Depay struggled when he first moved from PSV to Manchester United, as he couldn’t adapt to the team. A year and a half later he was sold to Lyon where he grew as a player so much and most of the time played as a striker. Depay was one of Lyon’s star players alongside Fekir as he was always involved in the matches and contributed in many goals and assists.
Go to comments