Disgruntled star makes peace with Bayern; hope lost for Real Madrid
22 August at 12:45Robert Lewandowski was reportedly looking for a move away from Bayern Munich this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the 30-year-old Polish forward. The striker has 155 goals in 197 games in all competitions for the Bavarian club, after signing from divisional rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
Speaking to German sports outlet Bild, Lewandowski revealed the truth about the rumours whilst also confirming that he will be staying at Bayern Munich:
“Between April and May everyone was attacking me and I did not feel any protection from the club, I felt only in that situation, I did not score in two or three important games and suddenly everyone spoke against Lewandowski. I saw no one to defend me at that moment, no manager defended me. The decision to look for another club had been agreed with Pini (Zahavi, his agent) because at that time I did not feel well in Munich and it all added up. I felt like I was in Bayern just one season and I did not have any credit, so I thought I'd leave. Now my heart is back in Bavaria, I feel like I'm in Munich. They showed me their love, I will not fight with the club anymore.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments