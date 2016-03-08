'Doctor Conte', 'Juve on Icardi' - Today's front pages of Italian newspaper

Gazzetta also stated that Piatek's future with AC Milan is at risk, after yet another disappointing display: "More whistles than goals". Meanwhile, Napoli's Allan is set to receive a €200K fine from the club for the mutiny.

Tuttosport decided to focus on the upcoming Champions League clash between Juventus and Atletico Madrid: "Atletico Ronaldo". The Portuguese star is expected to play from start. Once again, he wants to be the protagonist.

Corriere Dello Sport highlighted their interview with Lippi, who stated that "Only Conte can stop Juve". They also wrote that Napoli players have received confirmation that their salaries will be cut for the mutiny, only the injured Malcuit was spared.

QS dropped an unexpected update: "Inter, watch out: Juve on Icardi". Should Ronaldo leave in the summer, then the sporting director Paratici wants to replace him with Icardi.

"The recipe of Doctor Conte", the front page of Gazzetta Dello Sport reads this morning. Inter are struggling with several injuries, which hasn't helped the manager. The newspaper also highlighted the battle between the Nerazzurri and Juventus for Kulusevski.