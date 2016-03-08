Does this video proves Ronaldo doesn’t care about Juventus Serie A title?

22 April at 16:55
A video has emerged on Twitter which could prove that Cristiano Ronaldo might not care too much about Juventus winning the Serie A title.

Juventus picked up a 2-1 win over Fiorentina at the weekend to steal the bianconeri's 2-1 win over Fiorentina and that helped them seal their eighth consecutive Scudetto title.
  But amidst all the celebrations, one video has emerged on Twitter which shows that Ronaldo might not care too much about Juve's title win. When all the players are celebration, Ronaldo is seen doing something else.

