Domino effect could see Juve make two deals as Chelsea eye Bayern star
05 January at 17:30According to the latest reports from England, specifically The Mirror, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich's David Alaba, who is said to be valued at £60m. Should this deal materialize, then it could spark a domino effect on the market.
For quite some time now, as we reported last night, Juventus have been in talks with the entourage of Emerson Palmieri, who would like to have more playing time this season. By the looks of it, he won't get this at Chelsea and the Bianconeri are constantly monitoring his situation.
If Alaba ends up joining Chelsea, then he would most likely free up Emerson. However, there's more to the domino effect than just this, as Juventus would probably offload one of their current left-backs before bringing in the former Roma man.
PSG have been keeping tabs on Mattia De Sciglio in the last few weeks, but Juve have rejected their approaches as they currently need the Italian. In other words, a lot could happen on the market this market.
Go to comments