Donadoni refutes claims that he was contacted by Roma to take over from Di Francesco
Roberto Donadoni has once again denied that he was contacted by Roma following Di Francesco’s sacking: "No, that's not true. They are often journalistic games. I received calls, but from your colleagues. Roma is a great club, it has a great potential and a great story but my considerations stop there, there was no other," he explained to Radio Anch'io Sport.
The former Italy national team coach has been without a club since he parted ways with Bologna in May last year, following spells in charge of Napoli, Cagliari and Parma.
