Donadoni refutes claims that he was contacted by Roma to take over from Di Francesco

18 March at 13:30

Roberto Donadoni has once again denied that he was contacted by Roma following Di Francesco’s sacking: "No, that's not true. They are often journalistic games. I received calls, but from your colleagues. Roma is a great club, it has a great potential and a great story but my considerations stop there, there was no other," he explained to Radio Anch'io Sport.

 

The former Italy national team coach has been without a club since he parted ways with Bologna in May last year, following spells in charge of Napoli, Cagliari and Parma.

