Donati: 'I like Fiorentina, there is a great fan base.'

Free agent Giulo Donati spoke to Sky Sports yesterday about possible interest from Fiorentina. The 29-year-old Italian fullback last spent three years with German side Mainz 05, but left this summer after his contract expired. The former Inter man has never fully settled in the Bundesliga and last season only made nine league appearances for Mainz. The player is now keen to return to his native Italy, after spending six years in Germany. Here are his words to Sky Sports: “Obviously I would like to. There's a great fan base in Florence and with the arrival of Commisso they seem to want to pursue a winning project, I'd be there. But my public prosecutor thinks about this type of issue: I only think about training".



Apollo Heyes