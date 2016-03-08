the Brazilian talent from Flamengo, born in 1997, an attacking midfielder who can play even as half-wing, will join the Rossoneri from the next January. They key to seal the deal has been a real blitz by Leonardo, thanks to his excellent relations with Flamengo,Leonardo has completed the transaction in the last 2 weeks forand will soon complete his medicals, as Globo reported in Brazil.Considered among the best young talents in South America,had come to offer just under 30 million, thanks to good relations with his agent, but they didn't seal the deal;had arrived to propose 25 million plus bonuses, but without raising the first offer., found immediately the agreement with Paquetá and his agent, who came to Italy 10 days ago, then defined the details with Flamengo. So,from January, Lucas Paquetá will be one of the Rossoneri: the Brazilian shot by Leonardo' is already booked.(Fabrizio Romano)Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli