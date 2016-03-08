Done deal: Arsenal goalkeeper to have Napoli medical tomorrow

Napoli and Arsenal have reached an agreement for the transfer of David Ospina, Sky Sport reports.



The Colombian goalkeeper will join the Serie A giants on loan with option to buy. The Azzurri have already signed the likes of Orestis Karnezis and Alex Meret this summer but the latter picked up an injury in his first training session with the club leaving Napoli in need of a new goalkeeper.



Earlier today Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that the club was close to reaching an agreement with the Gunners despite the interest of Besiktas who were also interested in signing the player on loan with option to buy.



​Meret is recovering from his injury but could be eligible to play the first game of the season against Lazio.



The likes of Simon Mignolet, Kevin Trapp and Ciprian Tatarusanu had also been linked with a move to the San Paolo but Napoli have eventually decided to finalize a deal to sign Ospina.



The Colombian goalkeeper will arrive in Italy in the coming hours. Tomorrow he will undergo his medical tests with the Partenopei.

