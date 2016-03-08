Done deal: Arsenal sign Barcelona midfielder on loan, Ramsey set for Juve January switch?
29 January at 16:40According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Denis Suarez to North London.
The Spaniard is soon going to sign a contract extension with the La Liga giants ahead of completing his Arsenal move on loan. The Gunners have an option to sign the player on a permanent deal that can be activated at the end of the season.
Denis Suarez's previous deal with Barcelona was due to expire in 2020 but the player has agreed to extend his contract with the La Liga giants until 2021. His future, however, could be far away from Catalunya.
Arsenal will pay € 2 million for the player loan and have an option to buy, not an obligation.
Once the deal will be confirmed, Juventus will have a chance to sign Aaron Ramsey on a permanent deal in January. The Welshman has already reached an agreement with the Serie A giants for June but Juve can sign him for € 10 million in the January window. Arsenal's asking price is € 20 million but the fee could be lowered after the arrival of Suarez from Barcelona.
