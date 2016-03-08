Done deal: Barcelona striker set for BVB move

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is set to join Borussia Dortmind on a loan deal with option to buy¸ German paper Bild reports.



The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of the Spanish striker who failed to impress in his 2-year spell at the Nou Camp.



Alcacer joined Barcelona from Valencia for € 30 million in summer 2016 but has only managed 15 goals in 50 appearances with the Blaugrana.



Borusssia Dortmund are now ready to welcome his services having agreed the striker’s loan offer.



The German club have an option to make Alcacer’s move permanent next season for a fee between € 20 and € 25 million.



The transfer window in Spain, Germany and France ends on the 31st of August while Serie A and Premier League games have already ended transfer negotiations earlier this month.

Barcelona have signed the likes of Malcom, Arthur and Arturo Vidal this summer.

