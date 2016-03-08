Done deal: Boateng joins Barcelona, Sassuolo star salutes his team-mates

Kevin Prince Boateng is a new player of Barcelona. Now only an official announcement is missing but the player can be considered a new player of the Blaugrana.



According to Sky Sport, the player has given his farewell to his Sassuolo team-mates after today's training.



"I know you won't like it, but I've been given the chance of my life and I am going to join Barcelona, I have to say goodbye now", the former AC Milan star told his team-mates today.



The former Ghana star joined Sassuolo in the summer and managed five goals and two assists in 15 appearances with the Neroverdi in the first part of the season.



The 31-year-old will join the La Liga giants on a € 2 million loan deal with an option to buy set to € 8 million.



Boateng is already traveling to Barcelona where he will undergo his medical tests and sign an agreement with the La Liga giants.