Done deal: Canadian starlet will join Bayern Munich in January

The deal has been closed for some time, now more details have been revealed: the 18-year-old Canadian striker Alphonso Davies, arriving from Vancouver Whitecaps, will wear the Bayern Munich jersey starting in January. Bayern will pay for him € 11 million plus 8 as bonus to the Canadian side competing in the MLS.



Alphonso Davies, born in Ghana on 2 November 2000, is the first player born in the 2000s to play in an MLS match. He has already made his debut with the Canadian national team in 2017, playing 8 matches with 3 goals scored. In June 2017, he became the youngest player to appear for the Canadian men's national team. He has signed a contract with Bayern Munich from January 2019 until June 2023.

Emanuele Giulianelli