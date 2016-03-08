As collected by Corriere Dello Sport, summing up all the news, Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga will join the Stamford Bridge side in a €80m deal, which is the value of his release clause. The young goalkeeper is expected to replace Thibaut Courtois, who's bound to join Real Madrid, and thus Chelsea could receive a large portion of the €80m they'll spend on their new keeper.

The London based club will also announce the signing of Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic, who they will sign on a season-long loan. It's still unknown if there will be an option to buy included in the Croatian's move, but at the moment it doesn't seem like it. However, CorSport adds that the deal will be made official once a midfielder is sold, most likely Bakayoko.

According to the latest reports, Chelsea have secured two new signings ahead of the start of the season, which will be announced in the coming hours.