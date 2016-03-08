Fiorentina and West Ham have reached an agreement for the signing of Edimilson Fernandes, sources have told Calciomercato.com.The Swiss International will join La Viola on an initial € 1 million loan deal. The Serie A side have an option to make the player’s move permanent for € 8.5 million at the end of the season.La Viola has announced the temporary signings of both Marko Pjaca and Kevin Mirallas this week and after the Belgian, signed from Everton, they are keen to add another Premier League player to their roster.Fiorentina needed a versatile centre midfielder with technical and physical skills and Edimilson Fernandes fits the role.The 22-year-old is expected to arrive in Florence in the coming hours to undergo medical tests and sign his contract with Fiorentina.The Swiss starlet has one goal and one assist in 48 appearances with the Hammers who have eventually decided to offload their starlet.