Done deal: Juve steal 15-year-old striker from under Man Utd noses
09 June at 12:15Juventus are on the verge of completing the signing of Lucas Gomes, a promising Portuguese striker with Brazilian passport.
Our own Nicola Balice writes on Ilbianconero.com that the Old Lady has basically completed the singing of this exciting 15-year-old who had been close to joining Manchester United.
Gomes had a few trial trainings with the Red Devils back in December but the Premier League giants were unable to compete his signing because of bureaucratic reasons. The 15-year-old is under contract with Swedish giants Malmoe and Juventus are now close to completing his signing.
The promising striker has already trained with Juventus’ youth team and this past Tuesday he was in Turin to undergo his medical with the bianconeri.
The deal between Juve and the player’s entourage is almost closed but being Gomes younger than 16 he may remain on loan in Sweden for one more season before moving to Turin permanently.
READ MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments