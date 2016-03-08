Done deal: Real Madrid outbid Barcelona to complete € 45m signing of Brazilian starlet
07 June at 19:40Real Madrid have completed the signing of Rodrygo, a promising Brazilian footballer who will join the Bernabeu for a fee close to € 45 million. According to Mundo Deportivo the Merengues have closed the deal to sign the 17-year-old who plays as a winger and is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects of South American football.
José Angel Sanchez has reportedly travelled to Brazil to complete the signing of this promising winger who had been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.
The La Liga giants, however, had only offered € 20 million to secure the services of Rodrygo.
The Catalan paper also reports the details of Real Madrid’s offer: the player and his family will receive € 9 million as they own the 20% of Rodrygo economic rights. At the same time his agents are expected to cash in a sum close to € 8 million.
Every Spanish paper and website confirm Rodrygo’s Real Madrid move is a done deal.
MORE TRANSFER NEWS HERE
Go to comments