Anderson Talisca is a new Guangzhou Evergrande player. The Chinese club announced the deal as the Brazilian is their latest high profile signing. Talisca (who is owned by Benfica) will play the next 6 months in China as he arrived on a loan. A few big clubs were interested in him including Manchester United, Liverpool and Roma but in the end, he will continue his career in China for the time being. This is a big signing for Fabio Cannavaro's team as he is an international level player.Anderson Talisca played for Besiktas this past season as he had a pretty solid season indeed. He appeared in 47 games as he scored 20 goals and added 7 assists in all competitions. He will be one to look out for in the future... . Manchester United who finished second in the EPL standings will now have to look elsewhere as José Mourinho wants to keep improving his team.