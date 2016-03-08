Done deal: Roma, Liverpool & Man Utd target opts for China switch
08 June at 19:59Anderson Talisca is a new Guangzhou Evergrande player. The Chinese club announced the deal as the Brazilian is their latest high profile signing. Talisca (who is owned by Benfica) will play the next 6 months in China as he arrived on a loan. A few big clubs were interested in him including Manchester United, Liverpool and Roma but in the end, he will continue his career in China for the time being. This is a big signing for Fabio Cannavaro's team as he is an international level player.
Anderson Talisca played for Besiktas this past season as he had a pretty solid season indeed. He appeared in 47 games as he scored 20 goals and added 7 assists in all competitions. He will be one to look out for in the future... . Manchester United who finished second in the EPL standings will now have to look elsewhere as José Mourinho wants to keep improving his team.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE EPL NEWS
Go to comments