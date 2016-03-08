Donnarumma-AC Milan: three solutions for the future
30 April at 14:00AC Milan fans are waiting to understand the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma, whether he will renew his contract with the club or will be sold. His current agreement with the club expires in June 2021 and a decision will have to be made in the coming months inside or out. Tuttosport (via milanlive.it) came with three potential solutions for the future.
The first scenario would be Donnarumma remaining and renewing his contract. He would like to stay at the club and does not consider leaving and his will is important for the negotiation. Raiola is waiting for a call from Gazidis to negotiate, aiming to confirm the 6 million euros net annual salary.
The Rossoneri hope to extend until 2025 by securing a lower figure and perhaps adding bonuses to the contract, while departures from Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessia and Paqueta could help the club find the resources to accommodate the demands.
The second solution, obviously, would be the sale of the star goalkeeper in the case that Milan and Raiola do not reach an agreement. The price would not be less than 50 million euros, with PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid lurking in the background. Meanwhile, Milan would look for a 'big name' replacement, with the list including Sirigu, Meret, Musso, Maximiano and Onana.
Even the last solution includes the sale of Donnarumma, but with Milan not reinvesting the money his sale into a replacement, preferring an internal solution. In this perspective, Pepe Reina would return from Aston Villa and act as the starting goalkeeper in the last year of his contract, while Alessandro Plizzari would grow alongside him and replace him in the following season.
