Donnarumma-Areola swap is a terrible deal for AC Milan

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are going through a tough phase and recent rumours circulating regarding few of their best players will not give fans much hope for the future either.



Most recently, club’s most valued asset — goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma — is being linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in a swap deal which will include another goalkeeper — Alphonse Areola.



Neither Milan nor the player commented on the development, but it is surely an alarming situation for the fans as they would like more clarification.



As per reports, the Rossoneri valued Donnarumma around €50 million, whereas PSG are reportedly willing to offer Areola plus €20million.



Considering the circumstances, the deal does not look like a really bad solution but the question is it enough?



I am already unable to digest the fact that Milan has fallen into a situation that involves the disposal of its prized assets as it was not a norm even 10 years ago. Before, the club used to save its premium players and was competing for titles, but now it is totally different.



Having said that, the ground reality is if Donnarumma is to be sold, it should happen as soon as possible, preferably by the end of June and not at the beginning of July.



But in all honesty, the deal doesn’t look great even though Milan will get a sizeable amount of €20 million along with a goalkeeper is surely an upgrade over the likes Pepe Reina and Alessandro Plizzari.



Milan has its dignity, it has its history and the support base and it is clear that they will be hurt with the offer knowing that their goalkeeper is one of the best in the world.



PSG have every right to send its proposal, but Milan management even under the current circumstances should send back the indecent proposal to the sender.

