Donnarumma back to the future vs Sassuolo but Milan renewal still in the balance
15 December at 13:15Matches against Sassuolo, for Gianluigi Donnarumma, will never be like the others. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), it is impossible not to think about that afternoon four years ago, when 16-year-old Donnarumma first came out of the San Siro tunnel. A sweeping bet, that of Sinisa Mihajlovic, who decided to focus on the Rossoneri talent instead of the veteran Diego Lopez.
From that AC Milan-Sassuolo of October 25, 2015, Donnarumma has lined up 156 league appearances (skipping only three games) and 22 others in cup competitions.
He has broken many records and raised an Italian Super Cup as an absolute protagonist. Thanks to his fantastic performances, his price tag has also grown a lot and he has managed to snatch a contract worth 6 million euros net per season (he is the highest-paid player of the current Milan squad).
In recent years, great European clubs have come forward but each offer has been returned to the sender. Now, however, there is the necessity to renew the goalkeeper's contract which expires in 2021. The meeting with Mino Raiola cannot be postponed indefinitely. Boban and Maldini are studying the most effective formula to discuss the possible extension, strengthened also by the desire of the player himself to remain at the club.
Go to comments