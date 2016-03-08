Donnarumma blamed: Reina to start v. Roma?

Safe to say this was not the best possible start to the season for AC Milan and Gigio Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper is being blamed by most of the Italian papers out this morning and La Repubblica is one of the most critical papers towards the young goalkeeper.

Donnarumma is blamed for the first two goals conceded to Piotr Zielinski. “Lack of reactivity and slowness cost AC Milan two goals”, claims the Italian paper in its sports section.



Tuttosportis the only sports paper that doesn’t blame Donnarumma. His rate is 6/10 (sufficient) with the Turin-based paper that claims the Italian keeper has no responsibility for any of the goals allowed.



La Gazzetta Dello Sport and Il Corriere Dello Sport have a different opinion. Both papers write that Donnarumma made no clear mistakes but could do more to save the second goal.

Il Corriere Dello Sports rate Donnarumma 5/10 and writes Pepe Reina could start over Donnarumma next week-end when the Rossoneri welcome Roma at the San Siro.

