Donnarumma cost Milan 11 points in Serie A
15 May at 18:30AC Milan spent heavily in the last summer transfer window, but that did not help them finish in the top four or challenge Juventus and Napoli for the Scudetto.
Milan reached the final of the Coppa Italia where they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Turin club, who eventually won the league title. Gianluigi Donnarumma was heavily criticized for his display in the final in Rome.
Vincenzo Montella was sacked in November and he was replaced by Gennaro Gattuso the same month. Milan are sixth in the table and could finish as low as sixth in the league table with 61 points.
According to the newspaper Libero, Italian international goalkeeper Donnarumma has cost Milan about 11 points in the league this season. If that 11 points were added, they would have had 72 points, they would have been level on points with Lazio, who are fourth in the table.
