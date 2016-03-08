Donnarumma doesn't want PSG move: the details
07 August at 15:35French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to go back in to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but a move seems unlikely for multiple reasons.
The Parisiens have previously tried to sign the Italian this summer and offered a fee of around 30 million euros plus Alphonse Areola. But the rossoneri rejected the offer and Donnarumma didn't want the move.
We understand that Leonardo still likes Donnarumma and will make an attempt to sign the player in the next few hours. He feels that the Italian is more reliable than the other goalkeepers in the current side, we understand.
Areola's agent is also Mino Raiola, who doesn't want two of his clients competing for the same place for the same club. Milan also don't want to sell Gigio since they've already sold Patrick Cutrone to Wolves and don't want to lose another youth product.
On top of that, Donnarumma himself wants to stay at Milan and repeatedly says that he doesn't want to leave. Not even a big offer can change his mind. The deal will be tough.
