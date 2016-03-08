Donnarumma: "I liked the Portugal-Spain match"
20 June at 15:10AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has revealed that he liked the World Cup game involving Spain and Portugal.
In an interview that the Italian gave to Premium MediaSet, he admitted that he enjoyed the clash involving Spain and Portugal. He said: "I'm studying and I'm watching them, there are a lot of strong goalkeepers in Russia.The match I liked the most is Spain-Portugal, I really enjoyed myself."
Donnarumma has drawn links with a move away from Milan this season and is expected to leave.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
