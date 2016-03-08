Donnarumma: 'I want to become the best goalkeeper in the world...'
06 March at 14:00It seems to have been not long ago when Gianluigi Donnarumma made his Serie A debut for AC Milan. At that time, the Rossoneri were going through a difficult period and the then coach Sinisa Mihajlovic decided to bench the experienced Diego Lopez and put his confidence into a 16-year-old youngster, who repaid it and led his team to a 2-1 victory against Sassuolo at the San Siro.
Since then, a lot has changed. Donnarumma has become an undisputed starter for the club of his dreams and has collected over 160 Serie A appearances since the already-mentioned debut against the Neroverdi. He has also become a starter for the Italian national team and is expected to be one of the stars of Roberto Mancini's team during the European championship next summer.
The freshly 21-year-old goalkeeper spoke about this, fan criticism and much more in an interview with Rivista Undici (via milannews.it) which was published today.
"My career? I want to have a great European championship and then I want to become the best goalkeeper in the world. My passion has always been goalkeeping. The thing that I have always liked about this role is the adrenaline," he said.
"The first derby? It is undoubtedly the most important memory even if generally matches against Inter generate great emotions. The adrenaline is a thousand, the heart is two thousand. I want to win, I want to play well.
"The criticism in 2017? I tried not to think about it, but even if I didn't want to, I thought about it and I suffered. I think I was good at leaving certain things out, going on as I had before. San Siro is San Siro, it is difficult when it's against you, when they whistle at you. Fear? No, I knew who I am, I knew what I could do. There was zero fear.
"Milan? You have to trust the defence, you are the first to trust the team. You have to be solid. At the beginning I was shy, everyone was bigger than me. Now I'm one of those who has been at the club for several years. I know I have an important role, I make myself heard. The last derby? I'm still pissed off, a lot," Donnarumma concluded.
Go to comments