Donnarumma is back: his new price-tag and the plans of Raiola and AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma is back. After a difficult season, the 19-year-old goalkeeper has put down some stunning performances, contributing to keep AC Milan close to a Champions League placement.



Donnarumma had highs and lows last season as he had to carry the weight of a millionaire renewal on his shoulder and his top performances so far this season have also influenced the market. Mino Raiola, his agent, will have new contacts with several top European clubs that had knocked on his door last summer. However, the economic conditions will be very different: a € 30-40 million price-tag was set last summer. But this price, of course, is not valid anymore.



Now, the Rossoneri value Donnarumma between € 70/80 million. The cost of the operation, anyway, is not the only thing to be changed since AC Milan now have new plans for Gigio: the Rossoneri are not worried for the Financial Fair Play issues, the President Scaroni and Leonardo confirmed that their will is not to sell their goalkeeper. Elliott, indeed, wants to build a winning team and Gigio is a big part of this plan.

