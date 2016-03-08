Donnarumma is set to stay at Milan despite PSG and Man United's as the rossoneri are set to complete the Bennacer signing: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



After concern for AC Milan earlier this summer, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looks set to stay at the club. At the start of the transfer window, reports from Sky Sport suggested that PSG were to launch an offer for the Italian keeper but, now, he looks destined to remain a part of the Rossoneri side.



Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the clubs interested, PSG and Manchester United, have put their pursuit of the keeper on hold whilst AC Milan, due to their exclusion from the UEFA Europa League, are in no dire need to sell big this summer.



Also, Serie A giants AC Milan have now closed the deal to sign Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer, Calciomercato understand. Bennacer was a target for multiple Italian clubs as Empoli got relegated to the Serie B on the last day of the season. Napoli and Fiorentina had been linked with a move for the Algerian but Milan now seem to have sealed the deal. Our correspondent Daniele Longo claims that the deal is now done. Milan will pay a straight out fee of 16 million euros to the relegated club, who will also receive bonuses of 2 million euros.



