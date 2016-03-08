Donnarumma looks set to stay at Milan amid PSG and Man Utd interest
15 July at 10:30After concern for AC Milan earlier this summer, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looks set to stay at the club. At the start of the transfer window, reports from Sky Sport suggested that PSG were to launch an offer for the Italian keeper but, now, he looks destined to remain a part of the Rossoneri side.
Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the clubs interested, PSG and Manchester United, have put their pursuit of the keeper on hold whilst AC Milan, due to their exclusion from the UEFA Europa League, are in no dire need to sell big this summer.
There are, however, a number of players who are looking likely to head for the Milan exit this summer, as the club attempt to raise funds to sign new players. These are: Suso, Diego Laxalt, Lucas Biglia and Samu Castillejo; whilst Biglia has already been offered to Fiorentina as part of a player-exchange to sign Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, who the club are competing with AS Roma for the signature of.
