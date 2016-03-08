Donnarumma looks set to stay at Milan amid PSG and Man Utd interest

15 July at 10:30
After concern for AC Milan earlier this summer, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looks set to stay at the club. At the start of the transfer window, reports from Sky Sport suggested that PSG were to launch an offer for the Italian keeper but, now, he looks destined to remain a part of the Rossoneri side.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the clubs interested, PSG and Manchester United, have put their pursuit of the keeper on hold whilst AC Milan, due to their exclusion from the UEFA Europa League, are in no dire need to sell big this summer.

There are, however, a number of players who are looking likely to head for the Milan exit this summer, as the club attempt to raise funds to sign new players. These are: Suso, Diego Laxalt, Lucas Biglia and Samu Castillejo; whilst Biglia has already been offered to Fiorentina as part of a player-exchange to sign Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, who the club are competing with AS Roma for the signature of.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.