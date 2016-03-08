Donnarumma: 'Mancini is a great coach. The fans were amazing tonight'

Gianluigi Donnarumma kept a clean sheet for Italy tonight, helping his team reach a 2-0 victory and qualification to the EURO next summer. After the match, the AC Milan goalkeeper spoke to Rai Sport and reflected on the victory.



"We really wanted to win this game and maybe this made us lose a bit of lucidity. In the second half we started off great and won the match," he said.



"The fans were great. Tonight there was a great atmosphere, we also dedicate this victory to them. The Olimpico our home stadium at the Euros? We think match after match, we are a great group. We want to be together and work, this will also make the difference.



"Mancini? He is a great coach, we listen to him. He has good principles. We all listen to him and we must do it also during the Euros because he will surely lead us on the right track," Donnarumma concluded.