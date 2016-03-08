Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma spoke to's Wright Thompson, who interviewed the phenomenon in an afternoon at Milanello."The coolest number on my phone? My girlfriend's (laughs). That of my agent [Mino Raiola], perhaps. The criticism? When people start criticizing me, my mother gets angry (laughs)," he said."The leap? Nothing has changed, I am more or less the same as before. I arrived in the first team very quickly which helped me to grow both on a human level as well as on the field. It is incredibly different from when I started."Buffon? After the 4-0 loss in the Coppa Italia final, he told me to stay calm. I now see him in a different way, both on and off the pitch."I can never thank him enough for his advice. He told me: 'Be calm, be a warrior, stand up when you fall on the ground'," Donnarumma added. And since then, the Milan talent has indeed risen.