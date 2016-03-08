Donnarumma 'ready to bring Champions League back to Milan'

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has spoken to Milan TV about his future with the club, amid rumours linking him with a switch to Ligue 1 giants PSG this summer:



"​I arrived a little earlier to be ready today and start the retreat with the rest of the team. I was sorry to leave the field after a few minutes in Ferrara, but I am ready to start this season. It is always a very strong emotion on the first day of the meeting, it always seems the first time so I am excited and I can't wait to start giving everything. We want to get back to where we want to be, in Europe. Sorry we did not do it this year, however, as the coach and the manager have said, we can work harder to get there and return where we deserve. Ten minutes from the end we were in the Champions League, then we all know how it went. There was so much bitterness, but it must be an extra push this year to get there. I am much more mature, even if I am only twenty years old I feel more like a man thanks also to Mila . In the field too, I have improved a lot in everything but we still need to improve so much because we have never reached the end. In every workout you have to give everything to improve more and more."