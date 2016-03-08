Donnarumma’s alternative? PSG scouts observe Boca Juniors’ goalkeeper
24 October at 09:35French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s scouts have observed Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada during their tie against River Plate in the Copa Libertadores, as per Fox Sports.
The Paris-based club are in the market to sign a young goalkeeper for quite some time now and have been linked with AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in the recent past.
However, the latest report suggest that French club is now looking for alternatives of the Italy international and for that purpose, their scouts observed the development of Andrada.
