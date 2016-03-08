Donnarumma: 'Sassuolo win could be turning point of the season'
01 October at 21:55AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma believes that the club's 4-1 win over Sassuolo yesterday could be the club's turning point of the season.
Donnarumma was recently talking to Milan TV and he said: The fans? I thank them, they were wonderful throughout the game, even in the warm up, we hope to continue like this.
"The match against Sassuolo could be our turning point, we think match after match, we work hard as we are doing, now there's the Europa League, Sunday the championship and then we rest a little."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments