Donnarumma set to stay at AC Milan as Real Madrid man nears PSG move

22 August at 10:00
Paris Saint-Germain continue searching for a number one goalkeeper that will provide more guarantees than the inconsistent Areola and, according to Marca in Spain, a valuable 'assist' could come from Madrid, where Keylor Navas is not willing to accept the role of a backup goalkeeper behind Courtois.

At the age of 32, with a contract expiring at the end of the season, the Costa Rican has asked to be sold at the end of the transfer market to return to play continuously, with PSG representing a very interesting option for the goalkeeper.

Navas already received a proposal last June but had preferred to wait for the final decision on the run-off between him and Courtois before giving a final decision. The French champions, in the meantime, are also following AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is on top of the preferences of sporting director Leonardo.

However, the player has repeatedly confirmed the desire to remain in the Rossoneri and his departure seems unlikely at this point unless the Brazilian director makes a monstrous offer to his former colleague Paolo Maldini.

