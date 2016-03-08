Donnarumma shows Gazidis desire for AC Milan permanence: the latest
26 April at 11:30For weeks there have been talks about an almost obligatory departure for Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, both for economic reasons and for Mino Raiola's insistence to push him away from Milanello during the summer transfer market. But could everything be different than first presumed?
As reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), the goalkeeper wants to continue with the Rossoneri and, currently being in quarantine like all his teammates, he would have contacted the Milan management, in particular the CEO Ivan Gazidis.
His message was clear: he wants to stay at Milan but under a certain condition. He will say yes to the contract renewal if the club does not reduce his current salary (6 million euros net per season).
Thus, the youngster still gives priority to his boyhood clubs, he feels well in the Rossoneri and knows he is the top player of the team and is pushing for the renewal, as long as there are no economic changes.
The decision is now up to Gazidis and Elliott, who are aiming to lower the salary outlay to loosen up the coffers of the club. However, for Donnarumma, an exception could be made, considering his importance for the team. And thus, at this point, the goalkeeper's farewell in the summer is no longer a foregone conclusion.
